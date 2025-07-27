Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Bought by First National Advisers LLC

First National Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 127.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 20,723 shares during the quarter. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $2,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 62.8% during the first quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 32,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 33.5% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IR shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target (up from $91.00) on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Melius Research set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.92.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Up 1.6%

IR stock opened at $88.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.99. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.61 and a 12 month high of $106.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.61 billion, a PE ratio of 43.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.43.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 12.33%. Ingersoll Rand’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is currently 3.96%.

Ingersoll Rand announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Ingersoll Rand

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Elizabeth Meloy Hepding sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $293,230.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 10,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,407.08. This trade represents a 24.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 38,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total transaction of $3,209,690.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 193,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,040,233.58. This represents a 16.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

About Ingersoll Rand

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.