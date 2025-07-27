Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $18.32, but opened at $16.32. Immunovant shares last traded at $16.78, with a volume of 993,639 shares trading hands.

Specifically, insider Michael Geffner sold 2,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $43,287.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 221,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,026,123.75. This represents a 1.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Jay S. Stout sold 2,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $50,910.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 204,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,719,279.85. The trade was a 1.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IMVT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Immunovant to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.30.

Immunovant Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.66. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 0.63.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.52) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Immunovant, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMVT. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 142,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

