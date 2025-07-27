Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Trims Position in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. trimmed its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman accounts for 1.1% of Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NOC. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 176.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 1,006 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,610 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $523,000. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Northrop Grumman

In related news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total value of $368,706.33. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 7,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,819,575.04. This represents a 8.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Fleming sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total value of $1,770,195.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 1,827 shares in the company, valued at $924,041.79. The trade was a 65.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,569 shares of company stock valued at $8,323,150 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

NYSE:NOC opened at $569.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $501.34 and its 200 day moving average is $490.74. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $426.24 and a fifty-two week high of $576.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.84 by $0.27. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $2.31 dividend. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 34.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NOC shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $583.00 to $571.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $557.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $542.00 target price (down from $580.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $576.67.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

