Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Reduces Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,788.2% during the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $31.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.84 and a 200 day moving average of $28.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $24.11 and a 12-month high of $31.31.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

