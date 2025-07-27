Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Purchases 204 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,608 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 204.4% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd. Scotiabank raised EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Bank of America lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.62.

EOG Resources Trading Down 0.6%

EOG opened at $118.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.98. The company has a market capitalization of $64.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.76. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.52 and a 52 week high of $138.18.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The energy exploration company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 26.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.18%.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 3,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $472,737.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 45,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,472,671.35. This represents a 7.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Recommended Stories

