Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Has $879,000 Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. grew its position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.1% during the first quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 67,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,015,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 22.0% in the first quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.7% in the first quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC now owns 57,917 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,888,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Semus Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on XOM. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.42.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $110.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.75 and its 200-day moving average is $109.03. The company has a market cap of $475.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.24. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52-week low of $97.80 and a 52-week high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 9.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.52%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

