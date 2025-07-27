Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Acquires 18,450 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 373.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,450 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,704,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,113,562,000 after buying an additional 2,752,661 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,516,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,576,000 after buying an additional 1,110,990 shares during the last quarter. American Family Investments Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. American Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,677,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,883,000 after acquiring an additional 915,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,154,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,814,000 after acquiring an additional 845,313 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5,690.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 652,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,377,000 after acquiring an additional 641,239 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $82.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.25. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $78.66 and a twelve month high of $84.25.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3207 per share. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

