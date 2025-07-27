Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Downgraded to “Sell” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Separately, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down from $10.00) on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note on Friday.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of HLX stock opened at $6.17 on Friday. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 1-year low of $5.52 and a 1-year high of $12.89. The firm has a market cap of $934.18 million, a PE ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $302.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.62 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 3.23% and a net margin of 3.92%. On average, analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helix Energy Solutions Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLX. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,776 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 594,600.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,947 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,946 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 7,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. 91.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

