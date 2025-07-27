Head-To-Head Survey: ZKH Group (ZKH) vs. The Competition

ZKH Group (NYSE:ZKH – Get Free Report) is one of 71 public companies in the “INTERNET SERVICES” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare ZKH Group to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.5% of ZKH Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.1% of shares of all “INTERNET SERVICES” companies are owned by institutional investors. 23.3% of shares of all “INTERNET SERVICES” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for ZKH Group and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZKH Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 ZKH Group Competitors 566 2458 5694 222 2.62

Risk & Volatility

ZKH Group presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.72%. As a group, “INTERNET SERVICES” companies have a potential upside of 11.98%. Given ZKH Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe ZKH Group is more favorable than its competitors.

ZKH Group has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZKH Group’s competitors have a beta of 2.61, indicating that their average stock price is 161% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ZKH Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZKH Group -2.77% -7.86% -3.68% ZKH Group Competitors -16.77% -17.55% 0.67%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ZKH Group and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ZKH Group $1.20 billion -$37.28 million -14.57 ZKH Group Competitors $17.62 billion $4.48 billion 13.39

ZKH Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than ZKH Group. ZKH Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

ZKH Group competitors beat ZKH Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About ZKH Group

ZKH Group Limited develops and operates a maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products trading and service platform that offers spare parts, chemicals, manufacturing parts, general consumables, and office supplies in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides MRO procurement and management services; digitalized MRO procurement solutions; and logistics and warehousing services. It also engages in the production and sale of intelligent warehousing equipment. ZKH Group Limited was founded in 1998 and is based in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China.

