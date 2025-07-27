Head-To-Head Survey: Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA) versus J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF)

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) and Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares J & J Snack Foods and Mama’s Creations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets J & J Snack Foods 4.79% 8.78% 6.09% Mama’s Creations 3.41% 18.19% 9.22%

Risk and Volatility

J & J Snack Foods has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mama’s Creations has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio J & J Snack Foods $1.57 billion 1.45 $86.55 million $3.90 30.14 Mama’s Creations $123.33 million 2.75 $3.71 million $0.11 82.09

This table compares J & J Snack Foods and Mama’s Creations”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

J & J Snack Foods has higher revenue and earnings than Mama’s Creations. J & J Snack Foods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mama’s Creations, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.0% of J & J Snack Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.2% of Mama’s Creations shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.8% of J & J Snack Foods shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Mama’s Creations shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for J & J Snack Foods and Mama’s Creations, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score J & J Snack Foods 0 1 1 0 2.50 Mama’s Creations 0 0 4 0 3.00

J & J Snack Foods currently has a consensus price target of $142.50, indicating a potential upside of 21.21%. Mama’s Creations has a consensus price target of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 16.28%. Given J & J Snack Foods’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe J & J Snack Foods is more favorable than Mama’s Creations.

About J & J Snack Foods

J&J Snack Foods Corp. engages in the manufacturing of nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen novelties, churros, handheld products, and baked goods. The Retail Supermarkets segment offers soft pretzel products including Superpretzel, frozen juice treats and desserts, including Luigi’s real Italian ice, Minute Maid juice bars and soft frozen lemonade, Whole Fruit frozen fruit bars and sorbet, Philly Swirl cups and sticks, ICEE Squeeze-Up Tubes and dough enrobed handheld products including Patio burritos. The Frozen Beverages segment provides frozen beverages to the food service industry primarily under the names ICEE, SLUSH PUPPIE, and PARROT ICE in the United States, Mexico, and Canada, as well as repair and maintenance services. The company was founded by Gerald B. Shreiber in 1971 and is headquartered in Mount Laurel, NJ.

About Mama’s Creations

Mama’s Creations, Inc. engages in the marketing, manufacturing, and distribution of beef meatballs with sauce, turkey meatballs with sauce, beef meat loaf, sausage and peppers, chicken parmesan, and other similar meats and sauces. Its products include beef meatballs, turkey meatballs, stuffed meatballs, lasagna roll ups, retail ready meals, bulk deli, single-size pasta bowls, and packaged refrigerated products. Its brands include MamaMancini’s, Creative Salads, and The Olive Branch. The company was founded by Daniel Dougherty on July 22, 2009 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, NJ.

