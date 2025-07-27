Head-To-Head Contrast: Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) & GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO)

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Free Report) and Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for GoPro and Sonos, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GoPro 0 1 0 0 2.00 Sonos 1 1 2 0 2.25

GoPro presently has a consensus target price of $0.75, indicating a potential downside of 50.33%. Sonos has a consensus target price of $12.25, indicating a potential upside of 8.89%. Given Sonos’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sonos is more favorable than GoPro.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility & Risk

70.1% of GoPro shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.8% of Sonos shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.4% of GoPro shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Sonos shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

GoPro has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sonos has a beta of 2.04, indicating that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares GoPro and Sonos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GoPro -17.93% -60.09% -17.03% Sonos -4.74% -15.00% -7.20%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GoPro and Sonos”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GoPro $801.47 million 0.30 -$432.31 million ($0.90) -1.68 Sonos $1.46 billion 0.92 -$38.15 million ($0.59) -19.07

Sonos has higher revenue and earnings than GoPro. Sonos is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GoPro, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sonos beats GoPro on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc. develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia and Pacific region, and internationally. The company provides cloud connected HERO12 Black, HERO11 Black, HERO11 Black Mini, HERO10 Black, HERO10 Black Bones, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; Premium and Premium+ subscription services, which include full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription that offers access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik desktop and mobile apps that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera. It also offers mounts and accessories comprising equipment-based mounts consisting of helmet, handlebar, roll bar, and tripod mounts that enable consumers to wear the mount on their bodies, such as wrist housings, magnetic swivel clips, chest harnesses, and head straps; media, display, and light mods; spare batteries, dive filters, and charging accessories and cables; and lifestyle gear, such as bags, backpacks, cases, t-shirts, hats, and other soft goods. In addition, the company provides mobile, desktop, and web applications that provides media workflow for archiving, editing, multi-clip story creation, and sharing content on the fly. GoPro, Inc. sells its products through retailers and wholesale distributors, as well as through its GoPro.com website. The company was formerly known as Woodman Labs, Inc. and changed its name to GoPro, Inc. in February 2014. GoPro, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website. The company was formerly known as Rincon Audio, Inc. and changed its name to Sonos, Inc. in May 2004. Sonos, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.

