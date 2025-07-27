Head to Head Comparison: Southern (NYSE:SO) versus Centuri (NYSE:CTRI)

Centuri (NYSE:CTRI – Get Free Report) and Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.1% of Southern shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Centuri shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Southern shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Centuri and Southern”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centuri $2.64 billion 0.72 -$6.72 million $0.02 1,071.50 Southern $26.72 billion 3.93 $4.40 billion $4.19 22.78

Southern has higher revenue and earnings than Centuri. Southern is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Centuri, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Centuri and Southern’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centuri 0.02% 5.16% 1.32% Southern 16.54% 12.70% 3.22%

Risk & Volatility

Centuri has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southern has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Centuri and Southern, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centuri 2 1 2 0 2.00 Southern 1 10 5 0 2.25

Centuri presently has a consensus price target of $19.60, suggesting a potential downside of 8.54%. Southern has a consensus price target of $93.53, suggesting a potential downside of 2.00%. Given Southern’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Southern is more favorable than Centuri.

Summary

Southern beats Centuri on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Centuri

Centuri Holdings, Inc. operates as a utility infrastructure services company in North America. It offers gas utility services, including maintenance, repair, installation, and replacement services for natural gas local distribution utility companies with focus on the modernization of infrastructure. The company also provides electric utility services comprising design, maintenance and repair, upgrade, and expansion services for transmission and distribution infrastructure. Its customers include electric, gas, and combination utility companies, as well as serves end markets, such as renewable energy and 5G datacom. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. Centuri Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations. In addition, it owns and operates nuclear, coal, hydro, cogeneration, solar, wind, battery storage, and fuel cell facilities. Further, the constructs, operates, and maintains approximately 77,900 miles of natural gas pipelines and 14 storage facilities with total capacity of 157 Bcf to provide natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company serves approximately 8.9 million electric and gas utility customers. Further, it develops distributed energy and resilience solutions; deploys microgrids for commercial, industrial, governmental, and utility customers; and offers digital wireless communications and fiber optics services. The Southern Company was incorporated in 1945 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

