Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A) Stock Price Down 17.2% – Here’s Why

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSE:HPS.A – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 17.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$115.68 and last traded at C$115.68. Approximately 229,720 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 370% from the average daily volume of 48,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$139.67.

Hammond Power Solutions Stock Down 17.3%

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$115.33 and its 200-day moving average is C$99.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76.

About Hammond Power Solutions

Hammond Power Solutions Inc is engaged in designing and manufacturing of custom electrical magnetics, cast resin, custom liquid filled distribution and power transformers and standard electrical transformers, serving the electrical and electronic industries. The company has manufacturing plants in Canada, the United States, Mexico and India.

