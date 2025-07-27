Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A) Stock Price Down 15.9% – Here’s What Happened

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSE:HPS.A – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 15.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$115.54 and last traded at C$117.45. 290,323 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 486% from the average session volume of 49,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$139.67.

Hammond Power Solutions Stock Down 17.3%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$115.33 and a 200 day moving average of C$99.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76.

Hammond Power Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hammond Power Solutions Inc is engaged in designing and manufacturing of custom electrical magnetics, cast resin, custom liquid filled distribution and power transformers and standard electrical transformers, serving the electrical and electronic industries. The company has manufacturing plants in Canada, the United States, Mexico and India.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hammond Power Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammond Power Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.