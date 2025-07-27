Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A) Shares Down 17.3% – Should You Sell?

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSE:HPS.A – Get Free Report) was down 17.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$115.35 and last traded at C$115.57. Approximately 406,890 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 708% from the average daily volume of 50,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$139.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$115.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$99.98.

Hammond Power Solutions Inc is engaged in designing and manufacturing of custom electrical magnetics, cast resin, custom liquid filled distribution and power transformers and standard electrical transformers, serving the electrical and electronic industries. The company has manufacturing plants in Canada, the United States, Mexico and India.

