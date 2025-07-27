GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) Stock Price Down 0.2% – Time to Sell?

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:GHG – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.22 and last traded at $2.30. 12,742 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 26,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.30.
GreenTree Hospitality Group Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $232.99 million, a PE ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.51.
GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $41.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.24 million. GreenTree Hospitality Group had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 7.51%.
Institutional Trading of GreenTree Hospitality Group
About GreenTree Hospitality Group
GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree Inns brand in the People's Republic of China. It also engages in investment holding activities; and provision of information technology services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than GreenTree Hospitality Group
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Crypto Skeptics Can Still Win Big With These Risk-Limiting ETFs
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- 3 Discounted Steel Stocks You Can DCA Into Today
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Could Baker Hughes Be an Unlikely Winner in Drone Defense Boom?
Receive News & Ratings for GreenTree Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenTree Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.