GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) Stock Price Down 0.2% – Time to Sell?

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:GHG – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.22 and last traded at $2.30. 12,742 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 26,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.30.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $232.99 million, a PE ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.51.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $41.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.24 million. GreenTree Hospitality Group had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 7.51%.

Institutional Trading of GreenTree Hospitality Group

About GreenTree Hospitality Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group stock. Genus Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. Sponsored ADR ( NYSE:GHG Free Report ) by 200.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,232 shares during the period. Genus Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree Inns brand in the People's Republic of China. It also engages in investment holding activities; and provision of information technology services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

