Graphano Energy (CVE:GEL) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Graphano Energy Ltd. (CVE:GEL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 29000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Graphano Energy Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.09. The stock has a market cap of C$1.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of -0.42.

About Graphano Energy

Graphano Energy Ltd., a mining company, focuses on the evaluating, acquiring, and developing graphite resources in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in the Lac Aux Bouleaux Graphite property located in Quebec; and Dudley and Lac Vert-Bouthillier graphite project. It also holds an option agreement to acquire 100% interest in the Standard Graphite Mine.

