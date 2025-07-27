GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $131.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.44 million.
GrafTech International Trading Up 13.7%
NYSE EAF opened at $1.54 on Friday. GrafTech International has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $2.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day moving average of $1.07. The company has a market cap of $396.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.51.
Insider Buying and Selling at GrafTech International
In other GrafTech International news, Director Jean-Marc Germain purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.78 per share, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,200. This represents a 125.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On GrafTech International
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of GrafTech International from $1.50 to $0.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.63.
View Our Latest Research Report on EAF
GrafTech International Company Profile
GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than GrafTech International
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Crypto Skeptics Can Still Win Big With These Risk-Limiting ETFs
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- 3 Discounted Steel Stocks You Can DCA Into Today
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Could Baker Hughes Be an Unlikely Winner in Drone Defense Boom?
Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.