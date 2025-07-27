GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $131.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.44 million.

GrafTech International Trading Up 13.7%

NYSE EAF opened at $1.54 on Friday. GrafTech International has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $2.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day moving average of $1.07. The company has a market cap of $396.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.51.

In other GrafTech International news, Director Jean-Marc Germain purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.78 per share, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,200. This represents a 125.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GrafTech International stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in GrafTech International Ltd. ( NYSE:EAF Free Report ) by 5,083.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 635,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 623,399 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.25% of GrafTech International worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of GrafTech International from $1.50 to $0.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.63.

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.

