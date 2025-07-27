Goldbank Mining (CVE:GLB) Trading 6.1% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of Goldbank Mining Co. (CVE:GLB – Get Free Report) were up 6.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35. Approximately 1,505 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 14,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

Goldbank Mining Trading Up 6.1%

The stock has a market capitalization of C$59.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.24.

About Goldbank Mining

Goldbank Mining Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Leota gold project, a block of hard rock mining claims of gold properties located in the Klondike region of the Yukon Territory, Canada; and the Hasenfuss Quartz mineral claims situated in the Klondike region.

