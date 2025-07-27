GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Stake Lessened by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,453 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 123.4% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in GoDaddy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in GoDaddy by 591.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 307.9% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

GoDaddy Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE:GDDY opened at $165.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $176.86 and its 200-day moving average is $182.65. The firm has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 1.05. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.51 and a 12 month high of $216.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. GoDaddy had a return on equity of 211.09% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on GoDaddy from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on GoDaddy from $228.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen cut GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on GoDaddy from $260.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $231.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GDDY

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.59, for a total value of $169,590.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 253,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,067,210.91. This trade represents a 0.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.08, for a total transaction of $110,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 73,459 shares in the company, valued at $13,008,119.72. This trade represents a 0.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,757 shares of company stock worth $12,243,920 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Profile

(Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.