Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson Acquires 22,388 Shares of Staude Capital Global Value Fund Limited (ASX:GVF) Stock

Staude Capital Global Value Fund Limited (ASX:GVF – Get Free Report) insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 22,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.34 ($0.88) per share, with a total value of A$29,999.92 ($19,736.79).

Staude Capital Global Value Fund Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $239.59 million and a PE ratio of 11.96.

Get Staude Capital Global Value Fund alerts:

Staude Capital Global Value Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Global Value Fund Limited is an open ended equity mutual fund launched Mirabella Financial Services LLP. The fund is managed by Metage Capital Limited. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also invests in the closed ended funds. It invests in the value stocks of companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Staude Capital Global Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Staude Capital Global Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.