Full Metal Minerals (CVE:FMM) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Full Metal Minerals Ltd. (CVE:FMM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 7005 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
Full Metal Minerals Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of -153.56.
About Full Metal Minerals
Full Metal Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds an option to acquire a 60% interest in the Olivine Mountain property located in the Similkameen Mining Division, British Columbia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Full Metal Minerals
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Crypto Skeptics Can Still Win Big With These Risk-Limiting ETFs
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- 3 Discounted Steel Stocks You Can DCA Into Today
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Could Baker Hughes Be an Unlikely Winner in Drone Defense Boom?
Receive News & Ratings for Full Metal Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full Metal Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.