Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Flex from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Flex from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Flex from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Flex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Flex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.71.

NASDAQ FLEX opened at $49.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.64. The stock has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.07. Flex has a 12-month low of $25.11 and a 12-month high of $53.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Flex had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Flex will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Flex news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 87,093 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total value of $3,172,797.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 71,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,566.43. The trade was a 55.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 181,028 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $7,767,911.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,463,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,807,152.45. The trade was a 11.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,135,941 shares of company stock worth $47,582,965 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Flex by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Flex by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 693,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,637,000 after acquiring an additional 114,350 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Flex by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,298,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,155,000 after acquiring an additional 817,215 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flex by 635.8% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 135,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,190,000 after acquiring an additional 116,818 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

