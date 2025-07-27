Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0958 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 31st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 24th.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Stock Up 0.8%

NYSE:FFC opened at $16.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.83. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $16.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,121 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund were worth $2,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

