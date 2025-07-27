First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU) Stock Price Down 0.3% – Should You Sell?

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $46.97 and last traded at $47.00. Approximately 167 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 6,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.15.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.15 and a 200 day moving average of $42.32. The company has a market cap of $68.15 million, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.18.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.5288 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. This is an increase from First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.
The First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (FKU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 75 companies selected based on NASDAQs AlphaDEX selection methodology. FKU was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.
