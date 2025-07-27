First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU) Stock Price Down 0.3% – Should You Sell?

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $46.97 and last traded at $47.00. Approximately 167 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 6,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.15.

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.15 and a 200 day moving average of $42.32. The company has a market cap of $68.15 million, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.18.

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.5288 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. This is an increase from First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 12,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $582,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $601,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,906,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,033,000.

The First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (FKU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 75 companies selected based on NASDAQs AlphaDEX selection methodology. FKU was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

