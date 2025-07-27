First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC) Trading Up 0.3% – Still a Buy?

Shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC – Get Free Report) shot up 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $81.28 and last traded at $81.19. 26,523 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 40,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.98.

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 0.3%

The firm has a market capitalization of $466.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth $34,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 102.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period.

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FYC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Growth index. The fund tracks a quant-driven index that select stocks from a small-cap growth universe in an attempt to outperform the market. FYC was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

