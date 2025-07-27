First National Advisers LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO)

First National Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $3,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Moody’s by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 55 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Moody’s by 5,050.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Motco raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 581.3% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCO. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Moody’s from $573.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Bank of America began coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $530.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $533.00 to $468.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $493.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $538.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 415 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.40, for a total transaction of $208,911.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 61,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,153,412.40. The trade was a 0.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Stock Down 0.1%

MCO stock opened at $512.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $489.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $475.69. Moody’s Corporation has a 52 week low of $378.71 and a 52 week high of $531.93. The company has a market cap of $92.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.38.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.28 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Moody’s Corporation will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 31.95%.

About Moody’s

(Free Report)

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.