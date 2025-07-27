First National Advisers LLC Purchases 7,601 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

First National Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 370.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,651 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,601 shares during the quarter. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 20.6% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,543,065 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $258,355,000 after buying an additional 430,372 shares in the last quarter. Dudley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Dudley Capital Management LLC now owns 15,196 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,544,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,319,616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $890,663,000 after buying an additional 351,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 6,820 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.28, for a total transaction of $12,664,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 415,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,353,335.68. This trade represents a 10.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 473,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.33, for a total transaction of $125,739,356.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 38,188,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,132,574,604.75. This trade represents a 1.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 830,516 shares of company stock worth $217,224,641. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO opened at $290.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.50 and a 12-month high of $292.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $260.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 108.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.12.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The business had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, April 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.39%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Broadcom from $223.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.08.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

