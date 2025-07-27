First National Advisers LLC Purchases 1,016 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

First National Advisers LLC lifted its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the quarter. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Paychex by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,905,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,772,544,000 after purchasing an additional 166,155 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,541,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,339,463,000 after purchasing an additional 126,962 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Paychex by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,807,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $674,115,000 after purchasing an additional 694,651 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,104,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $575,551,000 after purchasing an additional 208,130 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Paychex by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,130,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $438,998,000 after acquiring an additional 401,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PAYX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Paychex from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price target on Paychex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Paychex in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Paychex from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $165.00 target price on Paychex and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.20.

Paychex Stock Up 1.1%

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $147.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $53.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.88. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.07 and a 52-week high of $161.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.51.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 29.75%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 94.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO John B. Gibson sold 12,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total value of $1,755,550.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 81,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,602,669.60. This trade represents a 13.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 97,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total value of $14,157,849.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 446,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,878,940.89. The trade was a 17.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.