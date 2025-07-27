First National Advisers LLC Increases Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

First National Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the quarter. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the first quarter worth $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Mondelez International by 376.1% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.72.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.6%

MDLZ stock opened at $70.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.97. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.95 and a twelve month high of $76.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.94%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.89%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

