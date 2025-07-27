First National Advisers LLC Has $2.77 Million Position in Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN)

First National Advisers LLC lessened its position in Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 0.7% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. AGH Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. AGH Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tritonpoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Craig Arnold sold 103,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.75, for a total transaction of $33,400,106.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 490,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,214,632. This trade represents a 17.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,120 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total transaction of $629,364.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 3,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,014.34. The trade was a 38.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,660 shares of company stock worth $49,622,894 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $392.29 on Friday. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a 12-month low of $231.85 and a 12-month high of $393.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $344.57 and a 200-day moving average of $316.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $153.50 billion, a PE ratio of 39.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.17.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.98%.

Several research analysts recently commented on ETN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Eaton from $345.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Eaton from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $326.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $396.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $323.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.89.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

