First National Advisers LLC Has $2.16 Million Stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

First National Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 55.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,971 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares during the quarter. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LFUS. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 4.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 5.1% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,263,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 15.5% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Littelfuse by 22.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LFUS. Baird R W lowered Littelfuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.25.

Littelfuse Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Littelfuse stock opened at $230.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.39. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.10 and a 52-week high of $275.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.97.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $554.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.60 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Littelfuse

In other news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 1,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.50, for a total value of $291,707.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 5,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,180,062.50. This trade represents a 19.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Littelfuse

(Free Report)

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.