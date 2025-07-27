First National Advisers LLC Boosts Holdings in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

First National Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 46.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,468 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Robert Half by 613.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Robert Half during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Robert Half during the first quarter worth $33,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial set a $55.00 price objective on Robert Half and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Robert Half from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Robert Half from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.83.

Robert Half Price Performance

RHI opened at $39.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.13. Robert Half Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.90 and a 12 month high of $78.41.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Robert Half had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Robert Half Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.86%.

About Robert Half

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Further Reading

