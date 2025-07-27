First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.83 and last traded at $22.85, with a volume of 7768941 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FHN has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on First Horizon from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen raised First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on First Horizon from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Baird R W raised First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on First Horizon from $19.50 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.28.

First Horizon Stock Up 2.7%

The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.78 and a 200-day moving average of $20.06.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $830.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.95 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 17.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that First Horizon Corporation will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Horizon

In related news, COO Tammy Locascio sold 10,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $228,841.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 342,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,610,634.75. This trade represents a 2.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David T. Popwell sold 38,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $843,822.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 550,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,210,244.20. This represents a 6.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Horizon

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 17,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in First Horizon by 1.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 60,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in First Horizon by 3.5% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 18,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in First Horizon by 4.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in First Horizon by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 14,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Stories

