First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Declares $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the bank on Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th.

First Financial Bankshares has a dividend payout ratio of 40.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First Financial Bankshares to earn $1.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.9%.

First Financial Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FFIN opened at $36.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 0.87. First Financial Bankshares has a 1 year low of $30.58 and a 1 year high of $44.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.79.

Insider Activity at First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FFIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 31.01%. The company had revenue of $156.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael B. Denny bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.02 per share, with a total value of $180,100.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 108,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,915,662.16. This represents a 4.82% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders acquired 6,400 shares of company stock worth $229,220. Corporate insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Financial Bankshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 17.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 396,513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,243,000 after acquiring an additional 59,416 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 484.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 251,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,038,000 after purchasing an additional 208,573 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 118,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 40,173 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 77,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in First Financial Bankshares by 10.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 64,287 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares during the period. 69.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FFIN. Hovde Group raised their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

Featured Stories

