First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Shares Sold by MRP Capital Investments LLC

MRP Capital Investments LLC cut its holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 453 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter valued at $298,426,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 169,861.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 122,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $226,892,000 after buying an additional 122,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 392,097 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $828,510,000 after buying an additional 103,137 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 172,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $364,967,000 after acquiring an additional 75,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 107,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $227,198,000 after acquiring an additional 48,994 shares in the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other First Citizens BancShares news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 350 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,610.00 per share, with a total value of $563,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,440,380. This trade represents a 14.53% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FCNCA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,410.00 price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,100.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,568.00 to $2,400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,400.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,299.50.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $2,096.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,953.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,938.45. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,473.62 and a twelve month high of $2,412.93. The company has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.64.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The bank reported $44.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $39.08 by $5.70. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 167.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

