First Andes Silver (CVE:FAS) Trading Down 3.4% – Here’s Why

First Andes Silver Ltd. (CVE:FAS – Get Free Report) fell 3.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 162,566 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 257,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

First Andes Silver Trading Down 3.4%

The stock has a market cap of C$4.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.08.

About First Andes Silver

(Get Free Report)

First Andes Silver Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Peru. It explores for silver and gold properties. The company holds 100% interest in the Santas Gloria silver property covering an area of approximately 1,100 hectares located in Peru. The company was formerly known as Mantaro Precious Metals Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Andes Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Andes Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.