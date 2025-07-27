Financial Survey: Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) and Horiba (OTCMKTS:HRIBF)

Horiba (OTCMKTS:HRIBF – Get Free Report) and Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.1% of Hillenbrand shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Hillenbrand shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Horiba has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hillenbrand has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horiba 10.87% 11.94% 7.76% Hillenbrand -8.82% 15.03% 4.19%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Horiba and Hillenbrand’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Horiba and Hillenbrand, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Horiba 0 0 0 0 0.00 Hillenbrand 0 2 0 0 2.00

Hillenbrand has a consensus target price of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 44.60%. Given Hillenbrand’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hillenbrand is more favorable than Horiba.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Horiba and Hillenbrand”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horiba $2.10 billion 1.22 $221.71 million $5.40 11.30 Hillenbrand $3.18 billion 0.49 -$211.00 million ($3.81) -5.81

Horiba has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hillenbrand. Hillenbrand is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Horiba, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Hillenbrand beats Horiba on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Horiba



HORIBA, Ltd. manufactures and sells instruments and systems worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Automotive, Environment/Process, Medical, Semiconductor, and Scientific. The Automotive segment offers engine emission measurement devices; in-use vehicle emission measurement devices; on-board emission measurement devices; in-vehicle exhaust gas measuring devices; driveline test systems; engine test systems; brake test systems; fuel cell test devices; battery test devices; and vehicle development engineering and test engineering services, as well as leases and manages research and development facilities. The Environment/Process segment provides flue gas analyzers, water quality measuring devices, air pollution monitoring analyzers, environmental radiation measuring instruments, and process measurement equipment. The Medical segment offers hematology and CRP, immunology, clinical chemistry, and blood glucose analyzers, blood cell counters, biochemical testing devices, blood glucose testing devices, as well as coagulation/hemostasis analyzers. The Semiconductor segment provides mass flow controllers, chemical concentration monitors, semiconductor contaminant inspection equipment, and residual gas analyzer. The Scientific segment offers Raman spectrometers, pH meters, water quality measuring devices, particle size distribution measuring devices, X -ray fluorescence analyzers, elemental analyzers, fluorescence spectroscopy/lifetime measurement devices, spectrometer/detectors, and gratings. It also engages in the fund management, software development, and automation software for engine. The company’s products are used in arts, entertainment, and recreation; education, research and development, and government institution; food and beverage; energy and environment; health care; industrials; information technology; water; materials; mobility and transport; and waste management applications. HORIBA, Ltd. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan.

About Hillenbrand



Hillenbrand, Inc. operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials. The Molding Technology Solutions segment offers injection molding and extrusion equipment; hot runner systems; process control systems; mold bases and components; maintenance and repair services; and aftermarket parts and service for various industries, including automotive, consumer goods, medical, packaging, construction, and electronics. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Batesville, Indiana.

