Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Monday, May 26th. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 target price (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.29.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Down 0.5%

NYSE:FRT opened at $94.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.09. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $80.65 and a fifty-two week high of $118.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.13.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.01. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $302.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 126.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federal Realty Investment Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 155,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,205,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 83,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,324,000 after acquiring an additional 12,387 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.6% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.0% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

Recommended Stories

