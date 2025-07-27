Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.23, but opened at $7.68. Falcon’s Beyond Global shares last traded at $7.28, with a volume of 626 shares trading hands.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.88. The firm has a market cap of $878.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.47 and a beta of -1.77.
Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. Falcon’s Beyond Global had a net margin of 18.35% and a negative return on equity of 1.43%.
Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc is an experiential entertainment development enterprise. It connects the world by bringing stories to life through theme parks, resorts, animation, consumer products, gaming, and movies. The company propels intellectual property activations concurrently across physical and digital experiences through three core business units.
