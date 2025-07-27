Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.23, but opened at $7.68. Falcon’s Beyond Global shares last traded at $7.28, with a volume of 626 shares trading hands.

Falcon’s Beyond Global Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.88. The firm has a market cap of $878.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.47 and a beta of -1.77.

Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. Falcon’s Beyond Global had a net margin of 18.35% and a negative return on equity of 1.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Falcon’s Beyond Global

About Falcon’s Beyond Global

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Falcon’s Beyond Global during the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Falcon’s Beyond Global during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Falcon’s Beyond Global during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Falcon’s Beyond Global by 147.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 24,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Falcon’s Beyond Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.88% of the company’s stock.

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc is an experiential entertainment development enterprise. It connects the world by bringing stories to life through theme parks, resorts, animation, consumer products, gaming, and movies. The company propels intellectual property activations concurrently across physical and digital experiences through three core business units.

