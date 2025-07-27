Exchange Bankshares, Inc. (EXCH) to Issue Dividend of $0.38 on August 1st

Exchange Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXCH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, July 18th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share on Friday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 29th.
Exchange Bankshares Stock Performance
Shares of EXCH opened at $50.51 on Friday. Exchange Bankshares has a 12 month low of $37.50 and a 12 month high of $51.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.31.
About Exchange Bankshares
