Exchange Bankshares, Inc. (EXCH) to Issue Dividend of $0.38 on August 1st

Exchange Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXCH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, July 18th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share on Friday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 29th.

Exchange Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of EXCH opened at $50.51 on Friday. Exchange Bankshares has a 12 month low of $37.50 and a 12 month high of $51.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.31.

About Exchange Bankshares

Exchange Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Exchange Bank that provides personal and business banking products and services in Georgia. It offers checking and savings accounts; and mortgage, real estate, consumer, commercial, and home equity loans. The company also provides cash management, internet and mobile banking, travel club, bill payment, and merchant services, as well as credit cards.

