Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Trading Up 2.6% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF – Get Free Report) traded up 2.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $176.40 and last traded at $176.40. 223 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $172.00.

EUXTF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Euronext to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Euronext in a report on Monday, June 2nd.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $169.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.02.

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

