Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) Upgraded to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up from $102.00) on shares of Esquire Financial in a research report on Friday.

Esquire Financial Trading Down 5.9%

Shares of Esquire Financial stock opened at $98.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $834.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.52. Esquire Financial has a twelve month low of $54.49 and a twelve month high of $106.11.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38. The business had revenue of ($24.94) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.26 million. Esquire Financial had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 30.96%. Sell-side analysts predict that Esquire Financial will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Esquire Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Esquire Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.92%.

Insider Activity at Esquire Financial

In other Esquire Financial news, EVP Ari P. Kornhaber sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $1,670,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 104,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,738,820.44. This trade represents a 16.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin C. Waterhouse sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.87, for a total value of $251,610.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 86,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,263,058.13. The trade was a 3.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Esquire Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Esquire Financial by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd boosted its stake in Esquire Financial by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Esquire Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Esquire Financial by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in Esquire Financial by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. 54.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Esquire Financial

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

