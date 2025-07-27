Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Upgraded to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Enterprise Financial Services from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Enterprise Financial Services from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Trading Down 0.5%

EFSC opened at $55.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.04. Enterprise Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $45.22 and a fifty-two week high of $63.13.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $18.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.83 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 20.92%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael E. Finn purchased 1,500 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.50 per share, for a total transaction of $78,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,750. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Brian Lally sold 1,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $100,832.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 100,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,564,816.60. This trade represents a 1.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,572 shares of company stock valued at $472,667. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EFSC. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,208 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 6,336 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 11,446 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $406,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.