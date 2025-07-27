Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Shares Down 0.7% – Here’s What Happened

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF – Get Free Report) fell 0.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.64 and last traded at $1.64. 12,566 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 39,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on ESVIF shares. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ensign Energy Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ensign Energy Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th.

Ensign Energy Services Stock Down 0.7%

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.62 and its 200-day moving average is $1.71.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

