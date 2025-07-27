Ecommerce Stocks To Follow Today – July 24th

Walmart, Krispy Kreme, Colgate-Palmolive, GameStop, BellRing Brands, W.W. Grainger, and Regal Rexnord are the seven Ecommerce stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. E-commerce stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from online retail operations. They include pure‐play internet retailers as well as firms offering e-commerce platforms, payment processing, logistics or related services. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the growth of digital commerce and evolving consumer shopping habits. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Ecommerce stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $1.15 on Thursday, hitting $96.83. The stock had a trading volume of 8,957,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,323,832. Walmart has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $105.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.73. The company has a market cap of $772.70 billion, a PE ratio of 41.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Krispy Kreme (DNUT)

Krispy Kreme, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S., International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, quick service restaurants, club memberships, drug stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

Shares of NASDAQ DNUT traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.35. 29,756,629 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,397,731. The company has a market cap of $742.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.41 and a beta of 1.29. Krispy Kreme has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $12.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.22.

Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $88.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,229,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,243,264. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $85.32 and a 52 week high of $109.30. The company has a market cap of $71.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.37.

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

GME stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.78. The company had a trading volume of 4,353,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,651,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a current ratio of 8.39. GameStop has a twelve month low of $18.73 and a twelve month high of $35.81. The company has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.71 and a beta of -0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.13.

BellRing Brands (BRBR)

BellRing Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

BellRing Brands stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.93. 1,716,475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,804,494. BellRing Brands has a 1 year low of $48.06 and a 1 year high of $80.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.49.

W.W. Grainger (GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

GWW traded up $6.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,051.52. 75,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.60. W.W. Grainger has a 1 year low of $893.99 and a 1 year high of $1,227.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,059.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,036.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.18.

Regal Rexnord (RRX)

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

Shares of Regal Rexnord stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $154.13. 279,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,934. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.90, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.61. Regal Rexnord has a 52-week low of $90.56 and a 52-week high of $185.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.26.

