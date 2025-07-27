Dudley Capital Management LLC Takes $247,000 Position in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT)

Dudley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Vertiv by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Vertiv by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 305,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 34,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $539,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 979.8% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 74,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,425,000 after purchasing an additional 67,290 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VRT opened at $137.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.41 billion, a PE ratio of 79.96, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.75. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.60 and a fifty-two week high of $155.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 7.92%. Vertiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were paid a $0.0375 dividend. This is an increase from Vertiv’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.72%.

In related news, insider Karsten Winther sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total transaction of $518,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 18,847 shares in the company, valued at $1,777,837.51. This represents a 22.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Liang sold 43,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $5,059,801.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,292.33. This represents a 82.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

VRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Vertiv from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.76.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

