Dudley Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Dudley Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 213 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 17 shares during the period. Dudley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its stake in Transdigm Group by 111.1% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 19 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 20 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Transdigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Transdigm Group by 210.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 31 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Transdigm Group in the first quarter worth about $75,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Transdigm Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TDG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,375.00 to $1,540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Transdigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,526.00 to $1,709.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Transdigm Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,606.47.

Transdigm Group Price Performance

NYSE TDG opened at $1,606.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $90.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.22, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,489.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,396.09. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $1,176.31 and a 1 year high of $1,615.35.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.83 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Transdigm Group had a net margin of 21.09% and a negative return on equity of 38.71%. Transdigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.99 EPS. Research analysts expect that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Transdigm Group news, Director Sean P. Hennessy sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,436.52, for a total transaction of $6,751,644.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 33,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,429,398.76. This represents a 12.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 45,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,425.01, for a total value of $65,122,957.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 88,419 shares in the company, valued at $125,997,959.19. This trade represents a 34.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,113 shares of company stock valued at $173,419,391 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

About Transdigm Group

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Transdigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transdigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.