Dudley Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Dudley Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Dudley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 940,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,135,000 after purchasing an additional 30,450 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 12.2% during the first quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 4,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 22.0% in the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 275,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,820,000 after purchasing an additional 12,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $320.70 per share, for a total transaction of $120,262.50. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 6,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,617.10. This trade represents a 5.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Trading Up 1.1%

Caterpillar stock opened at $434.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $204.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.38. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $267.30 and a 1 year high of $434.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $377.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $351.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.10). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 53.77% and a net margin of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 29.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 target price (up from $370.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $335.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $395.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $300.00 to $283.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $375.00 to $373.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $419.33.

About Caterpillar

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Further Reading

