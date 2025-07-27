Dudley Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Blue Owl Capital Corporation (NYSE:OBDC)

Dudley Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Blue Owl Capital Corporation (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the quarter. Dudley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

OBDC opened at $14.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Blue Owl Capital Corporation has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $15.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.59. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.72.

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OBDC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 39.42% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $464.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.88 million. On average, research analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Corporation will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 11.51%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.48%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Friday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.10 to $14.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.64.

In related news, Director Victor Woolridge purchased 6,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.45 per share, with a total value of $99,921.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 28,191 shares in the company, valued at $407,359.95. This represents a 32.50% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

